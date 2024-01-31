Maryland faces Indiana with Shyanne Sellers questionable and key players Riley Nelson and Emma Chardon out due to injuries.

The Maryland women's basketball team is facing a potential setback as guard Shyanne Sellers is listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup against No. 10 Indiana due to a knee injury. Sellers, a key player for the Terrapins, was sidelined after an in-game collision against Penn State on Sunday.

Sellers received treatment and went through rehab on Tuesday, according to Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post. Despite this, she is still questionable to play.

Coach Brenda Frese has previously pointed out the team's struggle with depth, exacerbated by injuries and a less successful foray into the transfer portal compared to other Big 10 teams. Maryland's strategy of adding a single transfer, NC State's Jakia Brown-Turner, contrasts with the league average and may have contributed to the current thin roster.

“You’d always want more players, I think that was something coming off of an Elite Eight that we really tried to do and that run didn’t really impact anything,” Frese said, as reported by Sam Jane of The Diamondback. “We tried to get as many numbers in here, we tried to get more point guards in here and it wasn’t meant to be.”

Injuries to players like Riley Nelson and Emma Chardon, and Sellers' uncertain status, have further strained the team's resources. On-court, the Terrapins have experienced a decline in performance from veteran players, with Sellers' shooting from the deep and ball handling becoming areas of concern.

The departure of WNBA draft picks from last season has left a void, and the current roster, including Sellers, has struggled to fill it. Maryland's turnover rate has increased, and their scoring from three-pointers has dropped to a six-year low, reflecting the challenges in adjusting to new roles and missing key contributions.

“We don’t have a true point guard, no question,” Frese said, attributing this as the biggest reason for the increase in turnovers.