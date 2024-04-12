The 2024 NBA Draft has a chance to be very unique because there is no clear-cut No. 1 overall pick right now. There are several prospects who could be selected with the first pick in June's draft, and top prospect Matas Buzelis is ready to throw his name in the hat for this distinction. Buzelis, once a five-star recruit who played for the G League Ignite this past year, has officially declared for the NBA Draft, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
After receiving offers from Kentucky, Florida State, North Carolina, and Wake Forest, Buzelis ultimately decided to take the alternate route to the NBA via the G League. With the Ignite, Buzelis stood out as a versatile big man who could do damage from all over the court. Standing 6'10” on the wing, Buzelis averaged 14.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the floor in 26 games for the G League Ignite. Unfortunately, Buzelis missed a chunk of time this year due to ankle injuries, resulting in other names jumping in consideration for the No. 1 overall pick.
Buzelis participated in the 2024 Panini Rising Stars during NBA All-Star Weekend in February and was a part of Team Detlef, which was comprised of other G League talents. In just over 13 minutes of play over the two games during the event, Buzelis scored a total of seven points on 3-of-10 shooting. He also added two rebounds, two assists, and a steal to his name during the showcase. The young forward was responsible for hitting the game-winning shot to knock off Team Pau and advance to the championship game.
The G League Ignite prospect enters this year's draft as a high-potential player that many teams will have near the very top of their draft boards.
Matas Buzelis NBA Draft scouting report
What makes Buzelis a unique draft prospect is his size and skill out on the wing. As he has played more in the G League, Buzelis has become a much better three-point shooter, and he seems very confident getting to his spots in the mid-range area.
During All-Star Weekend, Buzelis did not shy away from the bright lights, even though he went up against the likes of Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and Chet Holmgren. The 2024 draft prospect held his own, and looked comfortable with or without the ball in his hands during the Rising Stars event.
Size and length are two things you can't teach. Given his length on the wing and potential to increase his strength at the next level, Buzelis has a lot of potential to grow into a reliable defender who can go up against numerous positions. Due to his ball-handling duties and shot selection, many have compared Buzelis to Gordon Hayward when he entered the league in 2010 out of Butler. Buzelis' all-around game makes him a candidate to become an All-Star one day.
Teams will be focused on Buzelis' shooting abilities throughout the pre-draft process, as well as his ability to play through fatigue. If he checks off both of these boxes for teams he works out for, Buzelis will only rise up draft boards leading up to the NBA Draft in June.