Potential 2024 No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Matas Buzelis has reportedly signed with G League Ignite, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Chicago-native Matas Buzelis – a 6-foot-10 projected No. 1 overall pick in @Draftexpress’ 2024 NBA mock draft – has officially signed with G League Ignite for next season, Buzelis’ agency Excel Sports Management tells ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter.

Matas Buzelis made a statement following the signing, via a press release from G League Ignite, per ClutchPoints’ Sam DiGiovanni.

“It’s a dream come true to join Ignite,” Buzelis said. “I have the opportunity to develop in a professional system as I continue to strive toward my goal of playing in the NBA. I look forward to joining the team in Henderson and getting to work. I want to thank my coaches, trainers and teammates for preparing me for this opportunity. I also want to thank my family for their endless love and support throughout my journey.”

The potential No. 1 overall pick in 2024 stands 6’10 and weighs just under 200 pounds. He’s regarded by many as a “point forward” given his versatile skillset, something that is becoming a necessity in today’s NBA. Matas Buzelis is still developing as a defender though, but he has time to improve his defensive skills.

Offensively, he can seemingly do just about anything. Many G League Ignite prospects have turned into future stars in recent years. That likely led to Buzelis’ decision to play with the Ignite prior to the 2024 NBA Draft.

It will be interesting to follow the career of Matas Buzelis moving forward.