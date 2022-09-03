AEW has wrapped up the September 2nd edition of Rampage, meaning their next show is their biggest of the year. All Out 2022 is just around the corner!

The build for the pay-per-view truly came together this past Wednesday on Dynamite. Five matches were announced for the show. On Rampage, we saw who advanced in the AEW Trios Tag Team Championship tournament. That team will face The Elite at All Out in the finals.

For those wanting to watch the pay-per-view themselves, you can watch it on Bleacher Report in the US, and it is showing in select movie theaters across the country. Internationally, the show is available on FITE.tv.

Looking at each match on the main card, here are full match-by-match AEW All Out 2022 predictions.

Match-by-match predictions for AEW All Out 2022

Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting vs. House of Black

This match has been building since House of Black took aim at Darby Allin about a month ago. They attacked him at a few public events, and Brody King beat Allin twice, once for a World Championship shot.

Miro’s inclusion in the feud began at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Black spit his black mist into the eyes of The Redeemer, costing him the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, which was won by Pac.

House of Black were in the AEW Trios Tag Team Championship tournament but lost in the first round to Dark Order. They lost thanks in part to interference on Miro’s behalf.

Expect the House of Black to come out on top in this one. They need to gain back a bit of momentum after being eliminated from the Trios tournament, and this is a good way of doing it. There could potentially be a turn here, with both Miro and Sting having fallen victim to Black’s mist.

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

The build for this bout began at Fight For The Fallen. Starks initially defeated Danhausen to retain the FTW Championship on the special Dynamite episode. However, he lost the belt to HOOK after issuing an open challenge for a second title defense.

Hobbs attacked Starks during a post-match promo. Team Taz dissolved shortly thereafter, and Hobbs went on a run of squash matches. Starks, meanwhile, cut a few promos revealing how Hobbs’ targeting of his neck was personal.

If this feud is only going to contain this one match, Starks should absolutely come out on top. If there will be a rematch down the line, Hobbs should take the win. For the sake of the prediction, expect Starks to pick up the victory here.

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

The build for this match began on the Road Rager edition of Dynamite in June. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships to The Young Bucks in a ladder match.

After the match, Cage checked on Jungle Boy. As the younger star was leaving the ring, Cage attacked him. He went to the floor and berated Jungle Boy’s mom and sister after the show went off the air.

This feud has become progressively more personal as it has gone on. Jungle Boy even attempted to run Cage over with his car at one point.

This match has one logical choice for a winner. Jungle Boy should come out on top, as the entire point of the feud is to get him over.

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

This feud can be traced back to the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society defeated Danielson, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz in the Anarchy In The Arena match.

The finish of the match came when Jericho and Jake Hager made Danielson pass out. The American Dragon suffered an injury that kept him from competing at Forbidden Door. He returned recently to fight Daniel Garcia.

And Garcia plays a huge role in this match. “The Dragon Slayer” has been caught between two forces pulling him in opposite directions. Danielson is attempting to recruit him to the Blackpool Combat Club. Jericho, meanwhile, sees him as a sports entertainer.

Danielson will pick up the victory here. Garcia joining the Blackpool Combat Club seems to be the end game to this whole thing. Having Danielson win this match takes a step in that direction.

Casino Ladder Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Rush vs. Dante Martin vs. The Joker (TBA)

AEW announced this match a few weeks back. However, the participants weren’t revealed until the go-home episode of Dynamite. The winner of this match will receive a future AEW World Championship match down the line.

This prediction will not predict who the Joker is. There are a few different names who could make their appearance at the show. However, expect the Joker to come out on top in this one. Whoever that person may be.

Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal & The Motor City Machine Guns

This feud goes back to the July 29th edition of AEW Rampage. Wardlow intervened when Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh were beating down Orange Cassidy.

That led to a TNT Championship match at Battle Of The Belts III between Wardlow and Lethal. Wardlow retained, and received a beatdown from the heels after the bout.

At Quake By The Lake, FTR aided Wardlow in his fight against his three foes. The former Pinnacle members cleared the ring and stood tall. They added the Motor City Machine Guns to this match on last Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Expect Wardlow and FTR to take this one. All three are champions, with FTR being tag team champions in three separate companies. There’s no reason for them to take the loss at this show, especially with none of the championships on the line.

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Athena

Athena and Jade Cargill have had their issues since Double or Nothing when Athena debuted for AEW. She had formed a partnership of sorts with Kris Statlander before Statlander went out with an injury.

The likely outcome is Cargill retaining here. However, if Athena is not the one to dethrone Cargill, one has to wonder who would be the one to do it. Expect the champion to come out on top, regardless.

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Swerve In Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed

Unlike a lot of other matches on this card, there isn’t a huge build for this one. Swerve In Our Glory saved The Acclaimed from a beat down at the hands of The Gunn Club a couple weeks ago, and the champions extended the challenge shortly thereafter.

Swerve In Our Glory haven’t done a lot as tag team champions, and beating The Acclaimed could be good for them. However, The Acclaimed is the most over tag team on the roster. In a potentially bold prediction, expect The Acclaimed to walk out of All Out with the gold.

Interim AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

This match originally was supposed to be AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa taking on Toni Storm one-on-one. However, Rosa suffered an undisclosed injury, forcing her to miss the pay-per-view.

There’s an argument to be made for any one of these women to win the gold. The best story would be for Jamie Hayter to come out victorious. However, reports indicate that Storm was supposed to beat Rosa for the title before her injury. With that being the case, expect Storm to emerge victorious.

AEW World Trios Championship: The Elite vs. The Dark Order & Hangman Adam Page

This match is potentially the most interesting on the card. The history between these two factions goes back nearly a year. And for The Elite and Hangman Page, it goes back even further.

Now, the two are competing to be the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. The safe pick here is The Elite, and that’s who we’ll go with here. However, don’t write off Dark Order and Page completely. They have a much higher chance of coming out on top than most give them credit for.

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk

And now we’ve reached the main event. The build for this one began a few weeks ago when Punk returned from injury to confront then interim champion Moxley. The two had a unification match two weeks later, with Moxley picking up a surprisingly dominant victory.

Some matches on this card have been rather straightforward to predict. However, this one is rather difficult to pin down. Ultimately, the event is in Chicago, Punk’s hometown. Expect the Straight Edge Superstar to emerge victorious. Don’t be surprised if he turns heel to do so.