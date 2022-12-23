By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Former All-Star Wally Szczerbiak is taking a lot of heat right now for his scathing criticism of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. You can’t really say that Szczerbiak doesn’t deserve the blowback after he described Haliburton as a “wannabe All-Star.”

Matt Barnes is now jumping on the bandwagon against Szczerbiak. The former NBA champ went all-in on Szczerbiak as he ripped apart the ex-Minnesota Timberwolves star over his Haliburton slander:

“This bum a** motherf**ker Wally Sczcerbiak is just completely disrespecting Tyrese Haliburton, who’s leading the league in assists,” Barnes said. “(Szczerbiak) called him a fake All-Star and fake this and fake that. … I don’t see why former players feel like it’s their spot or does it make them feel better to disrespect these guys. To me, this s**t is super weak. I don’t like it.”

Barnes said that he doesn’t understand why Szczerbiak had to attack Haliburton the way he did. The former Golden State Warriors champ pointed out that as analysts, dishing out criticism comes with the territory, but at the same time, there still has to be a certain level of respect at all times:

“We have to critique, that’s part of our job,” Barnes continued. “But to me, you can critique without disrespecting, and I thought what Wally Szczerbiak did was some b**ch a** s**t.”

Wally Szczerbiak on the Knicks pregame show last night: "I want to apologize personally to Tyrese Haliburton. He's a wonderful young player, he's definitely in the All-Star conversation, along with guys like Julius Randle & Jalen Brunson."pic.twitter.com/a58TE9FOhv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 22, 2022

For what it’s worth, Szczerbiak has already apologized for his earlier comments against Tyrese Haliburton. Be that as it may, the damage has been done, and we’ve now all seen Wally Szczerbiak’s true colors. For his part, Matt Barnes clearly isn’t shy about blatantly calling out the former All-Star for his antics.