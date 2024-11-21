Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected to miss some time with a wrist injury, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

While it is unknown when exactly this injury occurred, there doesn't appear to be a clear timeline for when Doncic could be ready to return to the court for the Mavericks. The early expectation, according to multiple reports, is that the superstar will be re-evaluated in one week to determine the next steps in his recovery.

When speaking with reporters recently, Doncic wore a wrap on his right wrist.

“I don't know, honestly. I started feeling it in the first quarter, but then it just got worse, but nothing serious,” Doncic said after the team's recent 41-point victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Cup on Tuesday, via Mavs reporter Grant Afseth.

Doncic has been dealing with a slew of minor injuries to begin the 2024-25 season. He was recently on the injury report due to a knee contusion, and the five-time All-Star has also been dealing with a groin injury since the preseason.

As a result, Luka has struggled to look like the MVP-type player he has been over the last few seasons. Even so, he has still managed to average 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.6 assists in 14 total games.

The Mavericks currently find themselves 8-7 overall and entering Friday night's game against the Denver Nuggets on a three-game win streak.

Impact of Luka Doncic's injury

The good news for Doncic and the Mavericks is that this doesn't seem like a major injury that will sideline the star indefinitely. While injuries have decimated many teams to begin the new season, it does appear likely that Doncic will only miss a few games with this wrist injury, as the Mavericks are going to be cautious with their approach.

In the interim, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson will be the two featured stars, with Doncic sidelined, as PJ Washington will likely see increased opportunities on the wing as well. Washington recently scored 27 points on 7-of-13 shooting against the Oklahoma City Thunder with Doncic out. The talented forward also added 17 rebounds to his name in this game.

When Doncic missed this game due to a right knee contusion, it was Quentin Grimes who started in his place. Grimes will likely be elevated to the starting group once more now that Doncic will be resting his wrist injury.

Unfortunately for Dallas, they have some tough games coming up on their schedule. After losing by two points to the Nuggets earlier in November, Dallas will again travel to Denver on Friday night to play their foes. It remains a mystery if Nikola Jokic, who has missed three straight games due to personal reasons, will play in this game for the Nuggets.

The Mavericks will then take on the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, two Eastern Conference teams that are still looking to find their footing this season, much like Dallas. Seven of the team's next nine games will be on the road.

Further updates on Doncic's status and when he could possibly return to play will be given when the superstar speaks with reporters at Mavericks practice on Thursday.