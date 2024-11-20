DALLAS — Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 132-91 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. Doncic was questionable before the game with a knee contusion before being made available. The Mavs star explained how not playing Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder helped his recovery for Tuesday's game.

“Good, just little recovery,” Doncic said after the Mavericks' victory on Tuesday night. “So I feel a little bit better.”

Doncic also suffered a wrist injury scare against the Pelicans. He said it is nothing to worry about, though.

“I don't know (how the wrist injury occurred) honestly,” Doncic said. “Started feeling it in the first quarter… But nothing serious.”

Doncic has yet to play up to his elite ceiling but he is still recording quality numbers. On Tuesday, Doncic led the Mavs with 26 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists. He also shot 10-16 from the field and 3-8 from beyond the arc.

Overall, Luka Doncic is averaging 28.1 points per game on 43.5 percent field goal and 32.4 percent three-point shooting. He has not been quite as efficient from a scoring standpoint in 2024-25, something Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd addressed before Tuesday's game.

“He has shown that he's human, I think some of us have forgot that he's human,” Kidd said of Doncic. “The way that he's playing… He's (averaging) 28, eight and eight. Sign up for that all day long… He's missed some shots, it happens…. He's one of the best players in the world and we're lucky to have him.”

Luka is averaging 7.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per outing as well. He is making an impact in multiple facets of the game. Kidd and the Mavs understand how important of a player he is.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks have now won three consecutive games, and they will attempt to keep the winning streak alive on Friday in Denver against the Nuggets.