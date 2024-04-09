The Dallas Mavericks are preparing for the first of a back-to-back on Tuesday in a road clash with the Charlotte Hornets. Dallas' injury report revealed multiple important updates with the NBA playoffs right around the corner.
Mavs injury report vs. Hornets tonight:
-Josh Green (ankle) has been upgraded from out to doubtful.
-Dereck Lively II (knee) remains out.
-Maxi Kleber (back) is questionable.
-Greg Brown III (personal reasons) is out.
-Luka Doncic was not listed on the injury report.#MFFL
— Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) April 9, 2024
According to the NBA injury report, Josh Green, who has been dealing with a right ankle sprain, was upgraded from out to doubtful. Of course, a player being listed as doubtful on an injury report typically does not leave much room for excitement. In this scenario, though, it is certainly important as Green is seemingly getting closer to returning from his injury.
Another important note is that Luka Doncic was not listed on the injury report. He missed Friday's game due to right knee soreness and was questionable for Sunday's contest before being made available.
However, Dereck Lively II has already been listed as out for Tuesday's game as he battles a right knee sprain. Dallas is obviously hoping to have Lively back for the postseason but his timetable is currently uncertain.
As seen above, Greg Brown III is out as well, while Maxi Kleber is listed as questionable with back spasms.
The major takeaway from the Mavs' Tuesday injury report is the Josh Green update. Green is a reliable three-point shooter who will play an X-factor role upon his return.
What Josh Green brings to Mavericks
Green, 23, is averaging 8.5 points per game on 49.3 percent field goal and 40.1 percent three-point shooting. He's taking just over three 3-point attempts per game, and Green has made the most of those opportunities.
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are terrific playmakers. They can drive-and-kick or simply create something spectacular at the top of the key. Either way, Green is always prepared to catch-and-shoot, which is incredibly beneficial to a team that features stars such as Irving and Doncic.
The Mavericks have still performed well amid Green's absence. Players such as Dante Exum and PJ Washington have stepped up as the Mavs continue to play a quality brand of basketball. In the playoffs, though, Dallas will need all hands on deck.
Offensively, Doncic and Irving will lead the way. But having players like Josh Green ready to go will give the Mavs a big advantage. Regardless of whether or not Green plays Tuesday, he is clearly trending in a positive direction. And that is a major update for Dallas.
Mavericks looking to finish 2023-24 season on high note
The Mavs have four games left during the 2023-24 regular season. After playing the Hornets in Charlotte on Tuesday night, they will battle the Miami Heat in a road game Wednesday. The Mavericks will then return home for a clash with the Detroit Pistons before ending the regular season in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.
It certainly is not an easy schedule. Charlotte and Detroit would love to play the role of spoiler, while Miami and Oklahoma City are contenders.
The Mavs, meanwhile, currently hold the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. They are two games ahead of the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans and two games behind the Los Angeles Clippers. So the standings still can change drastically depending on how these teams fare during the upcoming week.
Nevertheless, the Mavericks are slowly getting healthy. Climbing the standings is important, but Dallas' health will be the priority during this final week before the postseason.