The Dallas Mavericks agreed to a two-way contract with center Kylor Kelley on Sunday. Dallas needs all of the help they can get at the center position, as Dereck Lively II, Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber are all currently injured. Daniel Gafford has played well, but the Mavs still need depth. Tim MacMahon of ESPN shared a report on Kelley that he received from a scout from an opposing team.

“His skill set fits perfectly in Dallas,” the scout said, via MacMahon. “He’s a lob guy and shot-blocker.”

With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the roster, centers who can finish at the basket on lobs are especially valuable. Of course, having extra shot-blocking does not hurt either.

The Mavericks feature a talented team. However, injuries have been a concern without question. Maxi Kleber most recently suffered an injury, and Dallas clearly needed to add depth at center.

Kelley, 27, has played in nine regular season games with the G League's South Bay Lakers so far in the 2024-25 season. He averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 blocks per outing with South Bay.

Kelley does not solve all of the Mavericks' problems, but he will provide important depth. And depth is all Dallas can ask for right now.

The Mavericks will be short-handed once again for Monday's game against the Washington Wizards, as six players have already been ruled out for the contest. The Wizards are just 6-38 and in last place in the Eastern Conference, but the Mavs' injury woes are still concerning. Dallas needs all the help they can get.

It will be interesting to see how the Mavs utilize Kelley. He has a chance to make a significant impact. Kelley could receive an opportunity sooner rather than later with the team.

The Mavs, who are 24-22, will try to earn a crucial victory on Monday against the Wizards.