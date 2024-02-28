The Dallas Mavericks are getting back Dante Exum for Wednesday night's road game against the red-hot Toronto Raptors, the Mavs announced ahead of the contest.
“Luka Dončić (broken nose), Dante Exum (right knee bursitis) and Dereck Lively II (nasal fracture) will be AVAILABLE tonight against the Raptors. Maxi Kleber (right small toe dislocation & nasal fracture) will be OUT.”
Exum has played in only three games since the calendar shifted to 2024 due to a knee issue, with all his games this year so far taking place during the month of January. But it's now back to business for the former fifth-pick overall, as the Mavericks need some fresh legs for the Toronto game. The Mavericks are coming off a brutal road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday night, with Luka Doncic's 45-point effort ultimately wasted in that contest.
So far in his first season with the Mavericks, Exum has been providing Dallas with quality minutes. He is averaging 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2. assists per game, while shooting a remarkable 47.7 percent from behind the arc and posting a 64.7 effective field goal percentage.
Exum is likely to come off the bench against the Raptors as he looks to get his rhythm back, though, it must be noted as well that he had 14 starts thus far in the 2023-24 NBA season. Either way, his return gives the Mavericks a boost, as they look to end a two-game losing skid.
The 28-year-old Exum arrived in Dallas via a two-year, $6.15 million deal he inked with the Western Conference franchise back in the 2023 offseason.