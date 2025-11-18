Lil Jon is ready to take over Baltimore.

The rapper and producer will be headlining the Baltimore Ravens' Thanksgiving game as they face the Cincinnati Bengals. The Grammy-winning rapper is known for his classics “Yeah!” “Turn Down For What,” “Lovers & Friends,” “Get Low,” “Snap Yo Fingers,” and so many more. Lil Jon is no stranger to NFL events as he was the musical director for Usher's 2023 Super Bowl performance. The rapper even joined the R&B icon on stage to perform their hits, “Yeah!” and “Turn Down For What.” Ludacris and Alicia Keys also joined Usher on stage.

“It was quite a process to do,” Jon told XXL of getting prepared for the Super Bowl. “It was a lot of hard work. It was a lot of figuring out the proper setlists. I think we were up to like 180 different versions of the setlists by the time we got to the end.”

It's unclear what songs Lil Jon has prepared for the Ravens' game but he has enough hits to get the crowd going.

While Lil Jon will hold down the halftime performance, Renée Elise Goldsberry will handle the national anthem. Goldsberry won a Tony in 2016 for her performance as Angelica Schuyler in the hit Broadway musical, Hamilton.

There are two other games prior to the Ravens and Bengals facing off on Thanksgiving who also have fun halftime shows. The Green Bay Packers will be on the road to face the Detroit Lions and they will have Detroit natives performing. 12-time Grammy-winning singer Jack White will perform at halftime with CeCe Winans performing the national anthem. The Kansas City Chiefs will also be on the road for the Dallas Cowboys game with Post Malone will headlining the halftime show. The national anthem performer is yet to be announced.

NFL Thanksgiving game schedule: