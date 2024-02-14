Is Mavericks' Dereck Lively finally able to return to action?

For much of the season, Dallas Mavericks fans have been echoing the words “just wait until we get healthy.” That day may never fully arrive, but everything is starting to come together for this team. The good news keeps coming following a productive NBA trade deadline and active five-game winning streak, with this latest injury update sure to raise morale to even bigger heights.

Dereck Lively II has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's home matchup versus the San Antonio Spurs, per Grant Afseth of DallasBasketball.com and NBAAnalysis.net. The rookie center has been out since the end of January with a nasal fracture, missing the Mavs' last seven games.

Lively's impending return should give a squad often criticized for its lack of manpower valuable depth for the last two months of the regular season and hopefully the playoffs. He is recording 9.2 points on nearly 74 percent shooting, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this year. The 2023 lottery pick's defensive versatility has allowed Dallas to gradually improve its most glaring weakness, which is reflected in the standings.

Although the Mavericks are fighting to stay out of the NBA Play-In picture with a record of 31-23, they are well ahead of where they were this time last year. Luka Doncic is contending for the MVP, Kyrie Irving is burying defenders when on the court and Dereck Lively II is providing key minutes in his inaugural campaign. This team could be especially dangerous when the postseason rolls around.

Lively's health figures to be of vital importance, however. He has played in just 36 of the Mavs' 54 games. If the 20-year-old big man is unable to give it a go against the Spurs, head coach Jason Kidd will again lean on the molten-hot Daniel Gafford.