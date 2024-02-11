Dereck Lively II is one step closer to a return.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are attempting to stay afloat in the competitive Western Conference. The Mavs were unfortunately hit by a Dereck Lively II injury in late January. However, Lively is taking a solid step to return after a new report surfaces.

The Mavericks could get Dereck Lively II back from injury soon

Lively suffered a nasal fracture after Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. accidentally struck him in the face on Jan. 29th. In turn, Lively had surgery to fix the issue. Now, reports have surfaced that he performed a workout with Mavs staff on Saturday, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Hopefully, the rookie center can return as soon as possible. MacMahon reports that Lively could be back as soon as within a week. He has been a steady interior presence for Dallas, averaging 9.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.

The 19-year-old is not the only one who has dealt with nose issues.

Luka Doncic also suffered a broken nose. However, he played in Dallas' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a protective mask. The perennial MVP candidate scored 32 points to go with nine assists and eight rebounds in the 146-111 victory.

Moreover, Kyrie Irving pitched 25 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. The Mavericks' win was somewhat of a stunner, given the Thunder's high placing in the Western Conference standings. Yet, Dallas finally had the availability of its two stars, which propelled them to victory.

The Mavs improved their record 30-23 and remain eighth in the West. As the team continues its midseason push, it will be great to see Dereck Lively II back on the floor patrolling the paint.