Klay Thompson is joining the Dallas Mavericks. It’s a move that ends a long, historically successful tenure with the Golden State Warriors and adds more talent to a Western Conference contender.

The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to land Thompson despite LeBron James' willingness to take a pay cut. The Los Angeles Clippers were also linked to Thompson. The Mavericks, fresh off of an appearance in the NBA Finals, got the California native and the son of a former Laker to leave his home state with a top-notch recruiting pitch.

The Mavericks made a great impression on Thompson by bringing Michael Finley to their meeting with Thompson and his agent. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Finley, the franchise’s vice president of basketball operations, accompanied lead executive Nico Harrison and sold Thompson on being a Maverick.

Amick wrote the following about Thompson's discussions with Finley: “[Thompson] asked about the Dallas scene and Texas living, about the Mavericks fans and the arena environment that came with them. Thompson is a bona fide hooper, no matter the setting, and his regard for Finley’s journey and insights came with an authenticity that struck those at the dinner as quintessential Klay. Finley, per the guest-of-honor’s request, agreed to share his institutional knowledge as Thompson inched closer to a final decision.”

Finley played for the Mavericks in nine of his 15 NBA seasons, making two All-Star teams and helping Dallas go from a losing team to a staple in the playoffs with Dirk Nowitzki eventually leading the way.

Amick reported that, after that meeting, conversations with Kyrie Irving and Jason Kidd and the opportunity to sleep on his decision, Thompson decided to join the Mavericks in a sign-and-trade that puts him on a contract worth $50 million over three seasons. The Lakers could have allowed Thompson to make more money and he kept in touch with James and JJ Redick but his heart was set on Dallas, a decision that Finley seemingly played a major part in.

The fit Thompson has alongside Irving and Luka Doncic is obvious. An elite three-point shooter pairing up with one of the best playmakers in all of basketball should make a dangerous offense even greater. Thompson's defense isn’t what it was but that offense is bound to be something great, putting insane pressure on defenses to keep Doncic in front or risk a kickout to one of the best shooters in basketball history.

The Mavericks added another intriguing scorer on the wings in Naji Marshall, who should further make the players around Doncic and Irving bigger scoring threats. Dallas' depth proved to be critical in its run to the Finals and, despite the loss of Derrick Jones Jr., the team is still finding ways to improve, even if it’s with a past-his-prime Thompson.

The Warriors got two second-round picks in return for Thompson, along with a trade exception that they are using to acquire Buddy Hield in another sign-and-trade. They may be landing a new sharpshooter but the scars of losing Thompson will remain.