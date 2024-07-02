Klay Thompson sent a shockwave through the NBA world when reporters announced he was leaving the Golden State Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks at the start of free agency. Thompson shared tremendous success and formed the signature “Splash Brothers” duo with longtime backcourt mate Stephen Curry. Curry released a touching tribute for Thompson amid his departure from the Bay Area.

Curry shared photos of his time with Thompson and wrote a heartfelt message for him via Instagram:

“Gonna miss you @klaythompson,” Curry began. “Even though we won't finish the journey together, what we did will never be done again. Couldn't have imagined a better run with you and [Draymond Green]. Changed the whole Bay Area. Changed the way the game is played. Killa Klay at the center of it all. Thank you for everything bro. Go enjoy playing basketball and doing what you do. Splash Bros 4 life my guy.”

The incredible legacy of the Curry-Thompson duo

As Stephen Curry mentioned, his time alongside Klay Thompson was unprecedented. The Splash Brothers won four NBA Championships with the Warriors between 2015 and 2022. They changed the trajectory of the Golden State franchise and elevated the three-point point shot like no one else.

The Warriors built the foundation of their historical backcourt when they selected Curry with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 Draft. The former Davidson guard was regarded as one of the best shooters, if not the best shooter, in his class and looked to revitalize Golden State's offense. Shortly after, the Warriors continued the trend and took Washington State product Thompson with the 11th pick in the 2011 Draft.

Curry and Thompson saw remarkable improvement during their first few years together. In 2013, they led the Warriors to their first playoff appearance since 2007 and stunningly beat George Karl's Denver Nuggets in six games. That playoff win sparked a flurry of momentum that continued into the 2020s.

With the help of many stout contributors, Curry and Thompson eventually won four NBA titles together with too many accolades to name. Most notably, both players rank in the top 10 (Curry No.1, Thompson No. 6) of the NBA's all-time three-pointers made list. Moreover, between the 2014-15 and 2018-19 seasons, the pairing appeared in four straight All-Star games together.

Curry and Thompson's partnership in the Bay Area will never be forgotten. They look forward to a new journey for the 2024-25 season.

Klay Thompson looks to transfer Warriors greatness to Mavericks

Thompson will join the 2024 NBA Finals runner-up Mavericks for a chance to win his fifth NBA title. The coveted sharpshooter will be an intriguing fit next to perennial MVP candidate Luka Doncic and former 2015 NBA champion Kyrie Irving. Thompson had somewhat of a down year in 2023-24. However, a change of scenery and a new role could be just what he needs to regain form.

As for Stephen Curry, he looks to help the Warriors get back to the top of the West. Golden State failed to make the 2024 playoffs after they lost to the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In round.

All in all, Curry and his long-time running mate may be separated, but the spirit of the Splash Brothers will forever remain in the Bay. It will be interesting to see Thompson and Curry face off for the first time as competitors in 2024-25.