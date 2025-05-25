The rumor mill is bound to churn once the NBA free agency period begins later in the offseason. Two of the big names to keep an eye on appear to be Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving and LA Clippers star James Harden. The Clippers reportedly could be active in the trade market after addressing Harden’s new contract, while the Mavericks also reportedly intend to keep Irving. But one could have a major impact on the other, as per Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

Neither James Harden nor Kyrie Irving are expected to leave their respective teams, amid them both having player options with the Clippers and Mavericks, respectively. But, as Fischer reports, Irving’s new deal could influence what Harden ultimately gets from the Clippers.

Irving has a player option for the 2025-26 season worth around $40 million. Per Fischer, the Mavericks are hoping to use that number as a ballpark for a potential contract extension this offseason. Irving is reportedly hoping to secure a higher amount for a potential extension, even if his availability for the team next season is still in doubt. Irving suffered an ACL injury in early March.

Harden’s player option for next season is for $36.3 million and must be decided upon by June 29. The All-Star guard had a strong season that saw him selected to the All-NBA Third Team. Whatever Irving and the Mavericks ultimately agree upon could be the contract starting point between Harden and the Clippers.

The Clippers plan to be active in the offseason in trying to put the right pieces around Harden and Kawhi Leonard, but their hands are tied until they know how much salary will be committed between their two stars.

This past season, Harden appeared in 79 games, the most he’s played since the 2018-19 season with the Houston Rockets. During the Clippers’ opening round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, he averaged 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 43.6 percent shooting from the field, 36.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.