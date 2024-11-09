DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd provided an injury update on forward Maxi Kleber before Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Kleber was initially listed as doubtful due to a hamstring injury, but he was ultimately ruled out.

“Availability is on the horizon we hope,” Kidd said of Kleber potentially returning soon. “He's trending, he's doing everything he's supposed to. We will see how tomorrow goes, we leave for Denver and then we will see what Denver brings. I think that's all positive even though he went from doubtful to out. There's a procedure we got to follow with the NBA rules and hopefully we're following those rules and going in the right direction.”

The Mavericks head coach also said Dereck Lively II and PJ Washington, who are both out for Friday's game with injuries, could possibly travel to Denver for Sunday's game against the Nuggets. However, nothing is official as of this story's writing. Kidd and the Mavs expect to have a more official update on Saturday.

Lively is dealing with a shoulder injury while Washington is battling a knee injury. Dante Exum, meanwhile, is out as he recovers from wrist surgery.

Injury concerns have played a big role to begin the season for the Mavericks. They have still been able to play a competitive brand of basketball, but Dallas is obviously hoping to return to full strength sooner rather than later.

Lively, Washington and Kleber still do not have exact injury return dates set. Kleber seems to be trending in a promising direction which is certainly an encouraging update. The Mavericks' updates on Saturday may provide a more specific timeline, though.

At the moment, the Mavericks are focused on trying to defeat the Suns. Phoenix has played at a high level so far in 2024-25, so Friday's game will be a crucial test.