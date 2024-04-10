The Dallas Mavericks continued their hot stretch on Tuesday, defeating the Charlotte Hornets 130-104 on the road. Dallas will play the second of a back-to-back on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat. As the Mavs prepare for another road game, though, they are dealing with some injury concerns.
Dereck Lively II remains out with a right knee sprain. Meanwhile, Josh Green and Maxi Kleber are both battling injury concerns. Green is dealing with a right ankle sprain but was upgraded to doubtful on Tuesday before ultimately getting ruled out. The 23-year-old guard has not played since March 14 but seems to be getting close to returning.
So are Josh Green and Maxi Kleber playing tonight vs. the Heat?
*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Josh Green, Maxi Kleber injury statuses for Mavericks-Heat game
Green was upgraded once again Wednesday. This time, the Mavs guard was listed as questionable with his right ankle sprain, per the NBA Injury Report. Meanwhile, Kleber was listed as probable due to back spasms.
However, both players were ultimately made available ahead of tip-off, via Mavs PR on X (formerly Twitter).
Green and Kleber are not the best players on this Mavericks team. However, both impact the game in major ways.
Green has emerged as one of the Mavs better three-point shooters. He has shot just over 40 percent from beyond the arc so far during the 2023-24 season. Overall, Green is averaging 8.5 points per game.
Green is also capable of starting or coming off the bench. He has appeared in 54 games this season, and Green has started 32 of those contests. His ability to find success in either role could pay dividends during Dallas' upcoming playoff run.
Kleber is a versatile forward who can stretch the floor. In fact, his three-point prowess provides a crucial dynamic for Dallas' offense.
The Mavs centers, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II, have both performed well during the 2023-24 campaign. But in today's game, having a big man who can stretch the floor is crucial. Gafford and Lively typically live in the paint, so Kleber adds that three-point element for the Mavs' big men. PJ Washington, who can play the power forward position as well, adds a similar dynamic for the Mavs.
Dallas has three games remaining before the playoffs get underway. They made sure Green was fully ready to go before bringing him back into the rotation. Kleber has been in and out of the rotation amid his back injury. Dallas will not hesitate to give him rest if any setbacks occur.
Again, Green's initial questionable status was a major update. Even if he did not play against Miami, it was clear that Green was on the verge of a return.
However, when it comes to the question of if Josh Green and Maxi Kleber are playing tonight vs. the Heat, the answer is yes.