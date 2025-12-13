The Texas Rangers missed the playoffs for the second straight year in 2025. Texas hasn’t returned to the postseason since its surprise World Series victory in 2023. Last season, the Rangers went 81-81. The team parted ways with manager Bruce Bochy after the disappointing campaign, replacing him with Skip Schumaker.

Texas began the offseason by landing Brandon Nimmo in a trade with the New York Mets. The Rangers sent Marcus Semien to Queens in exchange for the veteran outfielder.

The team has been quiet in free agency as it braces for potential payroll cuts. However, the Rangers filled a need on Friday, signing catcher Danny Jansen to a two-year, $14.5 million deal, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The contract includes an additional $1 million in bonuses.

Rangers value Danny Jansen’s ability to work with pitching staff

Texas was in the market for a catcher after non-tendering Jonah Heim. The Rangers attempted to trade Heim before the tender deadline in November. But after failing to get a deal done, the team moved on.

Article Continues Below

With Heim off the roster, the Rangers were down to just Kyle Higashioka, who inked a two-year contract with the team last offseason. Texas wasn’t willing to pay J.T. Realmuto what it would take to land the top free agent catcher on the open market. And so the team pivoted to Jansen.

Higashioka and Jansen will both play for the Rangers in 2026. While it likely won’t be a strict platoon, both catchers are capable and experienced veterans. Jansen and Higashioka have earned praise for their ability to work with a pitching staff. However, neither offers much offensively.

Jansen began his career with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox acquired him in a midseason trade in 2024 and he landed with the Tampa Bay Rays prior to last season. The Rays then dealt Jansen to the Milwaukee Brewers at the trade deadline in 2025. After backing up William Contreras in Milwaukee over the second half last year, the Brewers declined Jansen’s option after the season, making him a free agent.

In addition to Jansen, the Rangers also added pitching depth on Friday. Texas signed righty reliever Alexis Diaz and lefty Tyler Alexander, per Passan. Both players agreed to one-year deals.