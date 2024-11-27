The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 129-119 on Monday night. It was an impressive victory considering the fact that Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson missed the game due to injuries. Dereck Lively II also exited early due to an illness. Doncic has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks due to his right wrist injury, but what does the rest of the Mavericks' injury report look like?

Dante Exum, who is recovering from right wrist surgery, is out. Klay Thompson (left foot plantar fascia), Dereck Lively II (illness) and Quentin Grimes (illness) are all on the injury report as well.

So are Klay Thompson, Dereck Lively II and Quentin Grimes playing on Wednesday vs. the Knicks?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Klay Thompson, Dereck Lively II injury statuses for Knicks-Mavericks game

Klay Thompson, Dereck Lively II and Quentin Grimes are all currently listed as questionable, per the NBA injury report.

Thompson and Grimes missed Monday's game. Lively, as mentioned, exited early against the Hawks on Monday night.

Kyrie Irving was also listed as questionable before Monday's game due to an illness, but he was ultimately made available to play. Irving led the way, scoring 32 points in the win. However, they are hopeful to have more players available against the Knicks on Wednesday night.

Dallas holds a 10-8 record while New York is 10-7 so far in the 2024-25 NBA season. It projects to be a competitive affair as the Mavs look to win a second consecutive game. The Knicks, meanwhile, are fresh off a convincing 145-118 victory over the Denver Nuggets, so they will have momentum.

As for the question of whether or not Klay Thompson, Dereck Lively II and Quentin Grimes are playing on Wednesday night vs. the Knicks, the answer is maybe.