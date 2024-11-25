The Dallas Mavericks are taking on an important cross-conference matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. The Mavericks are hungry for a win following their 123-118 fall to the Heat, but Dallas could be undermanned given Kyrie Irving's addition to the injury report.

Irving is listed as questionable for Monday night's game with an illness, per Grant Afseth. Hopefully, the star guard will undergo a speedy recovery.

The Mavericks are already dealing with the questionable availability of Klay Thompson, who is battling a left-foot plantar fascia ailment. In addition, Luka Doncic is out (right wrist sprain), Dante Exum (right wrist surgery), and Brandon Williams (G League -Two-Way) are listed as out. Quentin Grimes is doubtful due to an illness.

It is unclear if the same illness affecting Kyrie Irving is related to Grimes' illness, but regardless, Dallas will need them healthy and at full strength as soon as possible.

Klay Thompson captured the importance of Irving's scoring ability with high praise for his new teammate following Thompson's bold prediction on the importance of efficiency.

“It's amazing, I mean, I played with Kyrie on USA Teams. I've faced him plenty of times, I've guarded him plenty of times… He's so amazing,” Thompson said in late November, per Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints. “His body control, his handle, his shot, he's really one of one. It's a blessing to be his two-guard… He's one of the best shooters I've ever played with. He's a three-point contest champion. He’s incredibly efficient, just look at his career numbers. It's ridiculous.”

The Mavericks are facing deep injury woes, but they will not let them halt their effort against the Hawks on Monday. Dallas enters the game with a 9-10 record, which places them ninth in the Western Conference standings. They hope to get back to the .500 mark and continue climbing the rankings.