The Dallas Mavericks are set to play the second of a back-to-back on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks after getting defeated by the Miami Heat 123-118 in overtime on Sunday. Dallas is looking to bounce back on Monday night against Atlanta, but injuries will be a concern. Luka Doncic is still battling a right wrist sprain and he will miss the game. Klay Thompson, meanwhile, has been added to the injury report due to “left foot; plantar fascia.”

Thompson played fairly well during Sunday's game. He recorded 15 points on 5-12 shooting from the field and 3-5 shooting from beyond the arc. Thompson has endured his share of ups and downs since joining the Mavs, but he still plays an important role for the team without question.

The Mavericks are hoping to jump back into the win column. So is Klay Thompson playing tonight vs. the Hawks?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Klay Thompson's injury status vs. Hawks

Thompson is listed as questionable for Monday's Mavericks-Hawks game, per the NBA injury report. It is also worth mentioning that Daniel Gafford, who was listed on the injury report for Sunday's Mavericks-Heat game due to left shoulder soreness, was not listed on Monday's injury report.

Thompson, 34, is averaging 13.2 points per game on 38.3 percent field goal and 36.8 percent three-point shooting during the 2024-25 season. Klay has not played up to his standards. Still, he is a respected veteran presence with the potential to get hot at any given moment.

The Mavs will enter Monday's game with a 9-8 record. The Hawks, meanwhile, are 7-10 so far this season. Dallas had won four consecutive games before losing on Sunday so they would love to immediately get back on track.

When it comes to the question of if Klay Thompson is playing tonight vs. the Hawks, however, the answer is maybe.