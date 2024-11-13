Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry got hot late in their game against the Dallas Mavericks, and after hitting a dagger three-pointer, he went over to the broadcast camera and said a few words.

Fans are trying to decipher what Curry said, as some even think that he may have been taking a shot at Klay Thompson, who returned to Golden State for the first time since joining the Mavericks.

Expand Tweet

Some say that Curry was repeating “This my s–t here” while others think he said “This my s–t here, you ain't wanna stay here,” which was a shot to Thompson since he left the Warriors. Fans are going to try and stir the spot regardless, but it's safe to say it seems like Curry said the former, other than taking a shot at his former teammate.

Why Stephen Curry was fired up vs. Mavericks

Klay Thompson was recognized pregame with a tribute video from the Warriors, and afterward, Stephen Curry was supposed to say a few words about him. Apparently, the night before the game, Thompson told Curry not to do it, and all that was done for Mavericks' sharpshooter was the video.

Draymond Green explained on his podcast why Curry was fired up heading into the game.

“By the time Steph came in the game last night he was pissed. As soon as I texted him, he called me right away and I tried to stir the pot a little bit,” Green said. “I’m stirring the pot, ‘It ain’t no my Splash Brother, nah.' I’m stirring the pot. So I pissed Steph off, he was like yeah I talked to Klay last night because Steph was supposed to speak before the game. He was like ‘I called Raymond and told him I’m not speaking, I just need to lock in on the game, so I’m not speaking and I talked to Klay about it.' He tried to check in with Klay about something else and Klay ghosted him, so he got pissed and here we go.”

After the game, Curry explained his reasoning for backing out of pregame speech.

“It was pretty apparent that when I got out here for two-line layups, and after the tribute video, they [were] going to speak loud enough,” Curry said. “So, it's obviously not about me. It's about what he meant to the Bay area, to our franchise, to all the fans that got to watch him from 2011 to this past year, and I think it was really well done from the organization's standpoint, the fans did their thing. And, me and Draymond [Green] got to be a part of the standing ovation that he deserved.”