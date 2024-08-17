As the Dallas Mavericks prepare for an electric showdown against the Golden State Warriors, all eyes are on Klay Thompson, who is set to face his former team for the first time since his high-profile move. Predictions about Thompson's performance are already making headlines, with former NBA stars Gilbert Arenas and Kenyon Martin forecasting a remarkable game for the sharpshooter during the latest episode of Arenas' podcast, “Gil's Arena.”

When asked about Thompson’s prospects in his first game back, Martin was explicit about the shooting guard's expected role. “Foot to a*s,” Martin described, indicating an aggressive play style. He continued, “Klay’s going to get 35 shots. They’re going to make sure. [Head Coach Jason Kidd] he’s going to make sure he gets all of the shots.” Martin also noted Kidd’s coaching temperament, adding, “J Kidd got a*shole in him, so yeah. He’s gonna make sure that boy gets all the shots.”

Arenas chimed in with his take on Kidd’s potential game plan for Thompson: “All [Kidd] has to do is say, ‘hey listen, you’re gonna get 35 shots, just take 35 shots, don’t worry about missing them,” illustrating the confidence the Mavericks' coaching staff has in Thompson’s shooting abilities.

Klay Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks this offseason on a three-year, $50 million deal after a storied 12-year career with the Golden State Warriors, where he won four NBA championships, made five All-Star appearances, and earned two All-NBA Third Team selections. His transition to the Mavericks was one of the offseason's blockbuster moves, sending shockwaves throughout the NBA.

Coming off a strong run to the NBA Finals last season, where they ultimately fell short to the Boston Celtics, the Mavericks are looking to leverage Thompson's deep playoff experience and sharpshooting skills. As Thompson gears up for the November 12 matchup at the Chase Center, the Mavericks’ strategy seems clear: unleash him as a key offensive weapon. This game marks the first of three meetings between Thompson and his former team this season, with the subsequent games scheduled for February.