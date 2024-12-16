In the Golden State Warriors 143-133 win against Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks, both teams made NBA history. From the three-point arc, the Warriors and Mavericks set an NBA record for the most threes combined (48) in a single game. Dallas connected on 21-or-41 attempts from deep, while Golden State made 27-of-54, which led to an interesting take from Thompson.

The former Warrior talked about this display of shooting being meaningful for the association, especially after a game between the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls recently combined for a whopping 75 missed threes, per Dallas Morning News’ Mike Curtis.

“That’s good because I saw what Charlotte & Chicago did [75 combined missed 3s], so it’s nice to counter that because a lot of fans think too many 3s are being attempted, so it was nice to show that shooting is still incredible in this league,” Thompson said. “I really believe as this game gets longer as far as years played, maybe there’ll be a four-point line one day.”

It’s hard to envision the NBA creating a 4-pointer, drastically changing the game, and maximizing a team’s offense. However, it isn’t the first time the idea has been mentioned while teams across the league have prioritized three-point shooting as the association has evolved.

While Thompson led with a team-high seven threes (7-of-11) en route to 29 points, his former Warriors backcourt mate Stephen Curry (7-of-13) did the same on his way to 26 points. Luka Doncic scored a game-high 45 points as part of an impressive triple-double (13 assists, 11 rebounds), and Kyrie Irving finished with 21 points and eight assists.

Thompson returned to The Bay for the second time this season. In their first meeting, the Warriors defeated the Mavericks 120-177 on Nov. 11.

Klay Thompson gets 100% real about lesser Warriors fanfare

Mavericks shooting guard Klay Thompson returned to lesser Warriors fanfare than his initial return on Sunday. However, Thompson still felt the love in his second time back.

After the Mavericks’ 143-133 victory, he discussed it in his postgame interview, per NBA’s X, formerly Twitter.

“It still warms my heart to see all the number 11 jerseys. Still makes me feel incredibly grateful for the time I did have here. Legendary stuff. But now it’s time to do some legendary stuff in Dallas. I truly believe in this team. We have all the ingredients to be really special,” Thompson said.

The Mavs will take the next few days off before hosting the Clippers on Thursday.