Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks set an NBA record with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors by combining for 48 three-pointers in a 143-133 Dallas victory in San Francisco.

The previous record of 44 threes, tied by the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns just a night earlier and originally set in a 176-175 triple-overtime game between the Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers in February 2023, was surpassed as the Warriors hit a franchise-record 18 threes in the first half and 27 overall — the most ever by a team in a loss, breaking an 11-0 record for teams making 27 or more three-pointers in a game.

The Golden State Warriors coming out firing during the first half

The Warriors came out strong in the second quarter, shooting 15-29 from the field (51.7 FG%) compared to the Mavericks’ 12-22 (54.5 FG%). Golden State was scorching from beyond the arc, hitting 11-19 (57.8 3P%) and dishing out 15 assists.

Meanwhile, Dallas went cold, shooting just 4-12 (33.3 3P%) from deep with 11 assists. Despite the Mavs’ shooting struggles, Golden State only trailed by seven at halftime, with both teams setting a season-high score through the first two quarters (81-74).

The 30 combined three-pointers made by the Warriors and the Mavericks is tied for the most ever by two teams in a half in NBA history.

In NBA history, five teams have made 18 three-pointers in a half, with the most recent occurrence being by the Brooklyn Nets against the Chicago Bulls on March 29. In that game, newly acquired Warriors guard Dennis Schroder scored 27 points and connected on seven 3-pointers.

The Mavericks' offense exploded early, dismantling the typically strong Warriors defense with a 46-point first quarter and taking an 81-74 lead into halftime, a stark contrast to the Warriors' previous game, where they managed just 90 points in a loss to the Houston Rockets.

Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry leading their teams

Dallas thrived behind Luka Doncic's play, as he delivered a crazy triple double with, 45 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds while hitting 6-of-11 from three. Klay Thompson shined in his second visit to Chase Center as an opponent, scoring a season-high 29 points on 7-of-11 shooting from deep, including the record-setting three-pointer from the right wing.

Curry led Golden State with seven three-pointers, while Andrew Wiggins topped the scoring with 29 points, hitting 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. Draymond Green also stepped up, knocking down five three-pointers for the first time since an April victory against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Mavericks were incredibly efficient in this game, finishing with a remarkable 52-87 (59.8 FG%) from the field. Their three-point shooting was nearly as impressive, going 21-41 (51.2 3P%) from beyond the arc. While Golden State attempted more threes, shooting 27-54 (50.0 3P%), their overall field goal efficiency (49-103, 47.6 FG%) couldn't match the Mavericks' firepower.

NBA teams began Sunday averaging 37.5 three-point attempts per game, a league-record pace that marks a 2.4 increase from last season. By comparison, the jump was just 0.9 from 2022-23 to 2023-24, and teams even attempted fewer threes in 2022-23 than in 2021-22.

This season's surge in three-point shooting all but guaranteed the previous record would fall, and the new mark is unlikely to last long.

On Friday, the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets showcased the downside of the three-point revolution, combining to miss 75 threes—the most ever in a regulation game. This highlights the league's unwavering commitment to launching threes at a record rate, regardless of shooting success.