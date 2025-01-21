The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will go head-to-head on Wednesday night. However, the Mavs have a lengthy injury report for the game.

The Mavs will return home after dropping a 110-105 contest against the Hornets in Charlotte on Monday. It was a difficult defeat for the Mavericks, and they are certainly hoping to get back on track on Wednesday night. As mentioned, however, the team is dealing with no shortage of injury concerns.

According to the NBA injury report, Klay Thompson (left ankle sprain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle sprain), Naji Marshall (illness) and Quentin Grimes (back spasms) are all listed as questionable for Wednesday's game. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic (left calf strain), Dante Exum (right wrist surgery), Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain) and Dwight Powell (right hip strain) are all out.

Lively's situation has uncertainty at the moment. He was upgraded to questionable before Monday's game against the Pelicans, yet Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said he doesn't think the center is close to returning. Despite Kidd's comments, however, Lively is still listed as questionable for the Timberwolves-Mavericks game.

Thompson was not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game. Grimes warmed up but was a late addition to the injury report and was ultimately ruled out on Monday. Marshall also wasn't on Monday's injury report, but he's now dealing with an illness according to this latest injury report.

In total, the Mavericks have eight players listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game, with four already being ruled out. Injuries have significantly impacted the Mavs this season, and they will continue to do so on Wednesday. The only remaining question is how many of the players who are listed as questionable will be made available?

The Mavs will provide further updates before tip-off. The game is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST in Dallas.