The Dallas Mavericks' acquisition of Klay Thompson has been the highlight of the team's offseason. The initial expectation was that Thompson would start for Dallas, but there was still some uncertainty about the situation. NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium shut down any uncertainty during his latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“Klay Thompson had more on the table potentially from the Lakers,” Charania said. “Even last offseason, he turned down two years, $48 (million), I'm told, from the Warriors. He believed the Dallas Mavericks had the best opportunity for him to win a championship than any team, the Warriors, the Lakers. That's why he chose Dallas. He's gonna be their starting three (small forward) and he's gonna be the guaranteed starter.”

Again, Thompson was expected to start even before Charania's comments. He still had a respectable 2023-24 season despite not playing up to his typical elite standards. Thompson may be in his mid-30's but he still has plenty of quality basketball left.

Thompson is unquestionably confident in this Mavericks team. He feels as if he can help them take the next step towards winning a championship.

“I was watching (the 2024 NBA Finals) just as a basketball fan. I did see like, man, I can really help this team,” Thompson said during his introductory press conference. “They're right there, they're maybe a few pieces away. Not big adjustments, just very little adjustments from being over the top. I mean, Dirk (Nowitzki) went through it in his first Finals, Luka (Doncic) did too. We're knocking on the door. That's what really, really got me excited to be here.”

Mavericks potential 2024-25 starting rotation

Thompson will be joined by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the starting rotation. PJ Washington is also expected to start. If Washington ends up starting along with Thompson as the Mavs forwards, then Dallas' rotation will be a rather small lineup. Either Dereck Lively II or Daniel Gafford will start at the center position.

With Washington expected to start, the Mavericks will likely run a four-out, one-in offense. Washington is a capable long-range shooter who can drive to the basket. Meanwhile, Thompson is one of the greatest three-point shooters of all-time. Thompson and Washington will force opponents to closely defend on the wings.

Their presences could also help Lively and Gafford in the paint. Perhaps the Mavs' bigs will see scoring increases. The Mavericks may have some questions on the defensive end of the floor, however. Losing Derrick Jones Jr. hurts in that regard. The Naji Marshall acquisition should help to balance out the team's defense, though.

Dallas reached the NBA Finals during the 2023-24 campaign despite not being a title favorite. They are hoping to reach the next level during the upcoming season and win a championship. Adding Thompson, who won four championships with the Golden State Warriors, will certainly help from an experience standpoint.

For now, the Mavs are focused on NBA Summer League and preparing for the 2024-25 season. This upcoming campaign projects to be an exciting one in Dallas.