DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks' Summer League team is focused on preparing for Las Vegas. With Summer League right around the corner, however, a former Mavs player who joined the Los Angeles Clippers in NBA free agency has been mentioned multiple times over the past two days. Mavs Summer League players Alex Fudge and AJ Lawson both gave Derrick Jones Jr. a shoutout while speaking to reporters.

“When he was here, Derrick Jones,” Fudge responded Tuesday when asked which players he's asked for advice. “I see myself favor him a lot. Same build, can guard, play above the rim. Now, I would say PJ (Washington), Dereck Lively. I mean, those guys have stepped up into the role.”

“Definitely the OG… (Markieff) Morris,” Lawson said Wednesday when asked a similar question. “That's big bro for real… He is like the vocal leader of the team. And then for me… I like to watch Derrick Jones a lot because he's a great defender. I asked him questions about certain things that he would do because I want to be in his position someday, starting on a contending team… We are like the same build almost, same position, so it was a lot of help learning from him.”

How much will Derrick Jones Jr. be missed?

So how much will Jones be missed? I asked Lawson that question after multiple players mentioned Jones as someone they looked up to.

“He's gonna be missed for sure,” Lawson said. “That's our guy. Sad to see, but I hope that he does well. Still talk to him every time if I have a question… The Mavericks family, even if they're gone you can still hit them up anytime.”

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving understandably received most of the attention for the Mavericks during the 2023-24 season. After all, they are two of the best players in the NBA. Jones, though, provided a spark on both sides of the ball.

He offered respectable scoring prowess and was always a threat to throw down a monstrous dunk. Jones' greatest asset was his defense, however. He consistently guarded opposing teams' best players and forced them into difficult shots.

Jared Dudley gets real on Derrick Jones Jr.

Mavericks Summer League head coach Jared Dudley, who is also apart of Jason Kidd's regular season coaching staff, revealed an important conversation he had with Jones this past season. Dudley also expressed confidence in Naji Marshall, who was signed in NBA free agency and projects to help replace Jones.

“He (Jones) had a huge impact defensively,” Dudley said Wednesday. “He was our best defensive player. But there was times when he wasn't playing or he was off the bench and we would have to tell him, ‘hey, you have to pick up full court.' I remember having this conversation with D-Jones, you can ask him. I said, ‘hey, do you want to be a $2 million dollar player or a $12 million dollar player? Your shooting is what your shooting is. You've always been around that 34-36 (percent) range… You're not gonna shoot 40, 42 (percent). That's not who you are. You're gifted athletically, based on God. The thing that you can control is your energy and effort, picking up ball. You have to make it a living hell for some of these offensive players.'

“And he figured that out. Because of that, salute to him and his family, $10 million dollars.”

Dudley's advice seemingly played a role in Jones' impressive season. Now Jones is set to join the Clippers after receiving a three-year, $30 million contract in LA. Fortunately for the Mavericks, they have made a number of quality offseason acquisitions.

Naji Marshall among Mavericks important offseason acquisitions

Klay Thompson is the standout addition. Quentin Grimes was acquired in the Tim Hardaway Jr. trade. And Naji Marshall was signed in free agency.

Dudley highlighted some of Marshall's strengths.

“But Marshall is very similar but in a different way,” Dudley continued. “You don't have to worry about Marshall being tough and rugged… He's going to be that from the beginning being from Philly… Shoots the ball a little bit better.”

Jones will be missed, but Marshall is an exciting addition.

“So you might miss it in some ways but you're gaining a lot bringing somebody like Marshall. A toughness that we don't have and desperately need on this team.”