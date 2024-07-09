DALLAS — Klay Thompson is excited for a fresh start with the Dallas Mavericks. He is set to play in a new city for a team that fell just three wins short of an NBA Finals victory this past season. Of course, joining superstars such as Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic caught his attention as well.

Klay Thompson joining Mavericks stars

Thompson discussed teaming up with Irving and Doncic on Tuesday during the Mavericks offseason acquisitions press conference, which also included Naji Marshall, Quentin Grimes and vice president of basketball operations and assistant general manager Michael Finley.

“I've known Kai for a long time,” Thompson said. “He's been super down-to-earth ever since I met him. Just a very gracious person. For him to come here and embrace the city and embrace the role he has. It's inspired me, I mean they were so close to winning the whole thing. I think we can help get them over that hump.”

Thompson and Irving played against one another multiple times in the NBA Finals during Kyrie's time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both stars are familiar with each other's games. Additionally, Thompson and Irving are both signed by the shoe company Anta.

Thompson and Doncic do not have as much history with one another. Yet, Thompson is excited to play alongside the Mavs 25-year-old star.

“He (Doncic) texted me, saying how excited he is,” Thompson said. “I relayed the same message back and I think there's definitely mutual respect there. I remember seeing him at the end of the West Finals in 2022. And I told him just how much I loved his game, how he really elevates his teammates. The sky's the limit for his ability. I think that resonated well with him. He was really gracious in defeat.

“I just appreciate someone who is not afraid of the moment and competes to the end. Luka fits that bill. I think we will be able to bring the best out of each other, I really do.”

Thompson's role with Mavs

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving both excel at finding teammates open shots. Thompson, meanwhile, is a knockdown three-point shooter. The fit seems like a match made in Heaven.

With that being said, the Mavericks and Warriors run rather different offenses. Golden State relies on a fast pace which includes plenty of off-ball movement. Dallas features that as well, but Doncic and Irving sometimes dribble for extended periods of time while setting the offense up.

The pace of play will be a change for Thompson. Of course, Dallas will likely create a number of specific plays for Thompson. Perhaps the pace will even change as a result of his presence on the team.

Regardless, playing with Doncic and Irving will lead to open looks for the former Warriors star. The additions of Naji Marshall and Quentin Grimes should provide added balance to the roster. Dallas' 2024-25 outlook is promising.

It will be intriguing to see how Klay Thompson fits with the Mavericks.