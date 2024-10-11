DALLAS — Klay Thompson is a four-time champion. He understands what it takes to win championships and he revealed the secret following the Dallas Mavericks' 107-102 preseason defeat against the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be with championship teams,” Thompson said. “I realize probably more than anyone that it takes everybody to buy in. It’s not on one individual. It’s not on Luka (Doncic), it’s not on Kai (Kyrie Irving)… We can’t do it without them, they are our best players. But the teams that have won championships in the past have great depth.”

The Mavs improved their depth during the offseason. Thompson was the most notable addition, but players such as Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall and Spencer Dinwiddie will play pivotal roles for the Mavericks as well.

Dallas reached the NBA Finals last season before getting defeated by the Boston Celtics. However, Klay Thompson and the Mavericks have “big dreams and aspirations” for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

“A lot of big dreams and aspirations with this team,” Thompson said. “They were so close last year. I really feel we have everything we need. Obviously we didn't have our best performance tonight, two losses in the preseason but that's why it's preseason. It's to build, it's to be ready for the (regular season opener on October 24)… It's incredible honestly, it's really cool that this time is here. I mean, I was looking forward to it since free agency started.

“I'm just more motivated than ever.”

Klay Thompson's “motivated” admission will excite Mavericks fans

Thompson said he is “more motivated than ever.” He wants to win a championship with the Mavs. Thompson has also made it clear that he plans to prove his doubters wrong.

The Mavericks feature a talented team. They should be able to make another deep postseason run. Perhaps adding Thompson and improving their depth will prove to be the difference in the postseason.