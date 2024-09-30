The Dallas Mavericks acquired Klay Thompson via a sign-and-trade from the Golden State Warriors during the offseason. Thompson, one of the greatest three-point shooters of all-time, projects to be a terrific fit with the Mavs. Yet, there are some skeptics as Thompson endured a down year by his standards in 2023-24.

Thompson still shot the ball well, even recording the second most made three-point shots off the catch-and-shoot (207) in the league last season (Donte DiVincenzo led the league with 240), stats via NBA.com. Thompson's 207 made shots off the catch-and-shoot would have unquestionably helped Dallas during the 2023-24 campaign. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving both excel at finding the open man, so adding an elite catch-and-shoot presence like Thompson is destined to help the Mavs.

Tim Hardaway Jr., who was traded away during the offseason, led the Mavs with 142 catch-and-shoot made three-point shots last year. No other Mavs player recorded more than 100 such shots. In other words, Klay Thompson will completely change the dynamic of the team's offensive attack for the better.

However, there's another player who may emerge as a legitimate catch-and-shoot presence for the Mavs alongside Thompson as well.

Mavericks forward PJ Washington has potential as a three-point shooter

PJ Washington owns a career 35.4 three-point percentage. He shot just 32 percent during the regular season from beyond the arc between his time with the Charlotte Hornets and Mavericks.

In the playoffs, though, Washington took a step forward.

Derrick White led the postseason teams with 49 catch-and-shoot makes. Washington, meanwhile, was second with 46. Yes, Washington endured his share of highs and lows throughout the postseason, but he displayed signs of becoming a reliable long-range shooter.

Of course, White and Washington both played for NBA Finals teams so they had more opportunities than other players. Nevertheless, the point is still valid. Washington stepped up in a crucial manner at times in the postseason.

If Washington can take a step forward and if Thompson continues to knock down long-range shots at a high rate, the Mavs offense is going to make serious noise during the 2024-25 season.