DALLAS — Kyrie Irving has always been a great player. He is a tremendous three-point shooter. Yet, he may be on track for his best three-point shooting season of his career in 2024-25.

It is worth mentioning that the Dallas Mavericks have only played eight games so far in the 2024-25 regular season. Irving's shooting efficiency should not be ignored, though. The Mavericks star guard is currently shooting 54.5 percent from beyond the arc, as Kyrie is connecting on three of his 5.5 attempts per outing.

Irving's highest three-point percentage in a single season (with 50 or more games played) came in 2014-15 with the Cleveland Cavaliers when he recorded a 41.5 three-point shooting percentage. His second highest mark, though, came in 2023-24 with the Mavs, as Irving shot 41.1 percent from deep.

Kyrie Irving is not going to shoot over 50 percent from three-point range for the entire 2024-25 season, but he may be able to set a new career-high. Defenses have to focus on Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson which could lead to more open looks for Irving.

It will be interesting to see how many three-point attempts per game Irving ends up averaging. As mentioned, he is currently shooting the ball from deep 5.5 times per game. That is right around his career average of six threes per game. With that being said, Irving averaged 7.3 long-range attempts per outing in 2023-24.

It would not be surprising to see Irving increase his three-point attempts per game while maintaining his efficiency. Kyrie Irving's shooting will be pivotal to the Mavericks' success throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

The Mavs currently hold a 5-3 record. Dallas will play the Phoenix Suns on Friday night in their final contest of a five game home stand. Irving will look to continue shooting the ball well from deep against the Suns as the Mavs attempt to improve their record to 6-3.

Friday night's tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST.