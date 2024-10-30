A 3-1 record for the Dallas Mavericks is more than appealing for Kyrie Irving and his squad. Following a 120-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, he made a claim that will shock many.



“We have the best rim protection in the league,” Irving said, via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News.



Despite Irving's claim, the numbers don't exactly support the point. The Mavericks are only 19th in the league in blocks per game (5.3). However, the Dallas guard has a very valid point about his team, nonetheless.



The combination of Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II in the center rotation poses many problems for teams. Their athleticism, timing, and knack for the ball allow the Mavericks perimeter players to not worry about their matchup getting by them. Gafford warned about his potential and made due on that promise.



For instance, Gafford was seventh in the NBA with 2.1 blocks per game, and sixth in the playoffs with 1.5 blocks per game. Mind you, the center only played 24.5 and 20.2 minutes, respectively. Considering the minutes he's playing, it's impressive at the volume of blocked shots.

Kyrie Irving's claim is more than just the Mavericks blocking shots

Last season, Dallas was 17th in the league with five blocks a game but stepped up when it mattered most. They were fifth in the NBA during the playoffs in that category. While they played the most games in the playoffs besides the Boston Celtics, it's impressive.



Still, the statistics don't match what Irving is saying. Luckily, he knows rim protection isn't solely based on blocking shots. Dallas is ninth in the league in defensive field goal percentage (44.2%). That's even ahead of the reigning champions, the Celtics. They have the 12th-best defensive rating in the league as well.

Going back to Lively II, he's made his mark already this season. Lively II has some skills that fit alongside Irving. Although he's been working on his offensive game, his defensive prowess is still radiant. He's only averaging one block this season but playing alongside Gafford can help he second-year player establish better inside defense.

The Mavericks also stole Naji Marshall from the New Orleans Pelicans, who has been a big help. His mix of perimeter defense and rim protection has been a big help. Dallas will travel south to face off against the young Houston Rockets. Their rim protection could be essential against their rising center, Alperen Sengun.