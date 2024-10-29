The Dallas Mavericks' selection of Dereck Lively II as the 12th overall pick in the 2023 Draft paid dividends for them in his rookie season, quickly developing into the team's defensive anchor that helped them reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011. While his rookie numbers weren't special, averaging only 8.8 points and 6.9 rebounds, his defense on the interior and the perimeter gave opposing teams problems. However, what Dereck Lively might need is to round out his offense a little more to develop beyond a lob threat and fit better with Mavericks superstar backcourt Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

So, here's a look at Lively practicing outside shots before Monday's game vs. the Utah Jazz, via Abby Jones on X, formerly Twitter.

Mavericks' title hopes

Last season, nobody quite expected the Mavs to go on a Finals run amid a stacked Western Conference.

The Mavericks ran through a gauntlet, too, beating the Clippers, Thunder, and the Timberwolves en route to facing the Celtics, who finally beat them in five games thanks to a thorough game plan that exposed Luka Doncic's weaknesses, overburdened Kyrie Irving on offense, and shut down role players like Dereck Lively.

However, in his rookie season, Lively has developed into a reliable lob finisher in pick-and-roll actions with Doncic, quickly developing chemistry with the All-Star guard. His feel for the game also let him hang around the dunker's spot to catch lobs from Doncic or Irving.

Likewise, the Mavericks' addition of Klay Thompson in the offseason meant the team could capitalize on Lively's skill in passing out of the short roll, which would help Thompson set up for corner threes without overpassing.

Currently, his pick-and-roll effectiveness and excellent rim protection make Dereck Lively a valuable piece for a championship hopeful. However, better teams could still game-plan or scheme him off the floor, meaning he'll have to expand his game for his team to go over the hump.

Outlook

Besides the Mavericks giving him a bigger role in the offense, he'll need to improve his paint scoring besides catching lobs. At least, he'll need to develop a go-to shot in the post that gives him two points nearly every possession.

Likewise, because of the modern NBA's premium on outside shooting, he'll also need to develop a reliable three-point shot at a reasonable volume if he wants to stay on the court during the playoffs. Luckily for his team, he seemed to have received the memo, given the video of him practicing threes.

Still, the Mavericks have found their center of the future, and they have a legitimate shot at reaching the Finals again if Lively reaches his full potential.