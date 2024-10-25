DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are 1-0 to begin the 2024-25 season. Dallas held practice on Friday before leaving for Phoenix to play against the Suns. The Mavericks feature a deep roster with a number of impactful players, and the team may feature the best center duo in the NBA.

Daniel Gafford was acquired before the 2023-24 NBA trade deadline. Dereck Lively II was a rookie last season with the Mavs. Both players enjoyed big seasons with the team during the 2023-24 campaign, something that they believe can happen once again this season.

So how dangerous can the Mavericks center duo be?

“Very dangerous,” Gafford said after practice. “Just got to stay healthy. We have to stay locked into our keys when it comes to the discipline of the communication that we have to have. We have to quarterback the defense. We just have to make sure we're the most two physical throughout the league. It's just an everyday thing. We come in, we make each other better on a day to day. We talk, we try to learn the game with each other as much as we possibly can.”

Gafford and Lively want to help the Mavericks as much as possible. They are looking to make massive impacts on the boards and in the defensive department. Both players are tremendous dunkers as well.

The Mavericks superstars will receive no shortage of attention, but their center duo will help matters as well.

Mavericks preparing to play against Suns

The Mavs' defense played a pivotal role in their 120-109 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday in the team's season opener. The Suns, though, will present an immense challenge with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker leading a potent offense. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd believes the Suns will present his team with a “great test.”

“It's a good test… it's a great test on our defense,” Kidd said on Friday. “They (Suns) can put up a lot of points in a hurry so this will be a good test. And then for us on the road in a hostile environment, in a home opener… We will see how it goes. We got to find a way to win on the road if we want to be one of the elite teams.”

Daniel Gafford agreed with Jason Kidd's statement.

“It's going to be a challenge for sure,” Gafford said. “They got very high caliber players on that team. Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, you name it. With that being said, our communication is going to be big… It's going to be a big learning point for our new guys in our system and just all the guys that were here before when it just comes to being together on the defensive side.”

The Mavericks and Suns will go head-to-head in Phoenix on Saturday night at 10 PM EST.