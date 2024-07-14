The Dallas Mavericks fell short of their ultimate goal of winning the franchise's second NBA title, but Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving made believers out of the most ardent skeptics in the process.

The Mavericks' Irving showed he could still hang with younger players as he sliced and diced his way to the Finals, leading Coach Jason Kidd's team to a showdown against his former team the Boston Celtics. One player who enjoyed the Mavs' run was former Mavericks star Deron Williams, who spoke about what makes Irving so special recently.

The Mavericks were included in the inaugural NBA Cup's (formerly known as the In-Season Tournament) Group of Death highlighting the urgency to improve this off-season. Meanwhile, a Philadelphia 76ers guard's “disrespect” of Doncic is turning heads in Dallas.

Irving's popularity has not come close to waning, as a recent Eminem rap track named after him showed. Williams is just one of several players who have given Irving his flowers in recent years, and now “D-Will” is speaking out.

Kyrie Irving Gets His Flowers

Williams spoke via ThePlayersTV podcast during which he gave his flowers to the longtime NBA point guard.

Williams called Irving the most skilled player he's ever seen, “as far as pure skill.”

“There's nothing on the offensive end he can't do. He's a wizard with the basketball.”

Williams also commented on Irving's height which was debated and ultimately settled on at 6-foot-1.

“And he's posting up dudes 6'6, 6'7,” Williams added about Irving's offensive repertoire, which helped the Mavericks to knock off Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, punching their ticket to the NBA Finals vs. Boston.

Mavs' Outlook With Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson

Irving will get another crack at winning another championship next season with Klay Thompson heading to Dallas to man the shooting guard position.

Thompson infamously went 0-for-10 in the Golden State Warriors' final game of the season vs. the Sacramento Kings, a loss that knocked them out of the Play-In Tournament. He has the talent to thrive as the third option in Dallas.

Irving will have a chance to learn the ins and outs of one of the greatest shooters in NBA history's game in hopes of setting him up for greatness next season with the Mavericks. How Irving and Thompson play off of each other, and Luka Doncic, could determine how far the Mavs go in the playoffs next season when it's all said and done.