Should the Mavericks trade for Kyle Kuzma or Jerami Grant?

The Dallas Mavericks will be one of the more intriguing teams to follow ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Dallas is a contender and they were originally reported to be interested in Pascal Siakam before he was traded to the Indiana Pacers. The Mavericks still may look to upgrade at the forward position, however.

Dallas has reportedly “kept tabs” on Jerami Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Scotto also mentioned Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma as a potential trade target for the Mavs.

It should be noted that Dallas is not expected to make Dereck Lively II available in trade talks. This was already known for the most part, but Scotto revealed that league sources confirmed the Mavericks' unwillingness to trade Lively.

And keeping Lively, a 19-year-old rookie with a high-ceiling, is unquestionably the correct decision. The Mavs big man has played a pivotal role for Dallas. The Mavericks are a better team when Lively is on the floor.

Dallas was recently linked to Andrew Wiggins, PJ Washington, and Dorian Finney-Smith. Acquiring depth at the center position is also an option for Dallas. Andre Drummond is a player who makes a lot of sense for Dallas.

To summarize, the Mavs have plenty of potential trade targets. So do Kuzma and Grant make sense for Dallas?

Mavs linked to Kuzma, Grant ahead of NBA trade deadline

The Mavericks have endured struggles in the rebounding department this year. Adding size is likely their top priority.

Kuzma is a 6'9 forward who is capable of stretching the floor. He is also a respectable rebounder and can hold his own on the defensive end of the floor. So far in 2023-24, Kuzma is averaging 22.4 points per game on 45.6 percent field goal and 34.8 percent three-point shooting to go along with 6.3 rebounds per outing.

Grant, a 6'7 forward, is averaging 21.4 points per game. He is shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, he's recorded 3.6 rebounds per game.

Both players are possible fits for Dallas. Of course, the Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers are looking for significant returns in trades for Kuzma and Grant.

The odds of Dallas acquiring one of these players will likely come down to how much the Mavs will be willing to surrender in a trade.