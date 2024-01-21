We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Celtics-Mavericks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Boston Celtics will continue their small Texas trip to face the Dallas Mavericks for a showdown at the American Airlines Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Celtics-Mavericks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Celtics are coming off a showdown with the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Ultimately, they will travel north to face the Mavericks after playing the Rockets. It will be a tough trip, but the Celtics are accustomed to it.

The Mavericks have not played since Wednesday last week. Significantly, their game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night was canceled due to the death of Golden State Warriors Assistant Coach Dejan Milojevic.

The Celtics swept the Mavs last season. Yet, the teams have split the last 10 games. The Mavs are 3-2 over the past five games against the Celtics at home.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Mavericks Odds

Boston Celtics: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -164

Dallas Mavericks: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +138

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

How to Watch Celtics vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:35 PM ET/5:35 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Celtics are currently the best team in the NBA. For the second straight season, they have found a way to win multiple games and center themselves at the top of the standings. The Celtics will have a rest disadvantage. Overall, they are 4-4 against the spread with a rest disadvantage. The Celtics are 4-3 against the spread with no rest.

The Celtics have continued to play well. First of all, there is Jayson Tatum. He has continued to play well. His shooting is off the charts. Overall, he leads the team in scoring and also can hit his shots from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown is also solid behind Tatum. Overall, he is a slightly better shooter than Tatum. But the Celtics have more weapons than both of these guys.

Kristaps Porzingis great. Ultimately, he is averaging over 19 points and shooting over 52 percent from the field. Derrick White has been good, too. Significantly, he is averaging over 16 points. White is also shooting over 47 percent, including over 41 percent from the triples. But the Celtics want more from Jrue Holiday. So far, he has been barely registering around 13 points per game. Overall, he is also shooting over 45 percent from the field. Holiday also had just seven points in Friday's contest.

The Celtics have inconsistent shooters. Yet, they are exceptional when they hit the three-pointer. The Celtics are great from the charity stripe. Additionally, they are the best team on the boards. The Celtics also have good ball-handlers. Additionally, they are a great team on the defensive side of the ball, blocking teams from getting to the rim.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they can shoot consistently. Then, they need to stop Luka Doncic from getting hot.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Mavericks will be coming off a long time between games. How they respond will be crucial. Significantly, they are 23-19 against the spread. The Mavs are 11-11 against the spread at home. Furthermore, they are 2-5 against the spread when they have a lot of rest. The Mavericks are also 4-5 against the spread against nonconference teams.

Doncic continues to be amazing. So far, he is averaging 33.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. Doncic is also shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Therefore, he will be the man the Mavs count on to try and get things done. Kyrie Irving is the next option for the Mavs. Ultimately, he is averaging 25.3 points while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Tim Hardway Jr. is solid, with 18.1 points per game. However, he is only shooting 41.8 percent from the field. Derrick Jones Jr. is the fourth option on this team. Overall, he is averaging 10.6 points per game.

The Mavs are average at shooting. However, they are terrible from the charity stripe. The Mavs are also bad on the boards. Yet, they are great ball-handlers. But the Mavs need to fix their issues on the defensive rim.

The Mavericks will cover the spread if Doncic and Irving can play well and convert on their shooting chances. Then, they need to force Tatum and Brown to take bad shots and stop the Celtics from going on a tear.

Final Celtics-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The lack of rest might be an issue. Conversely, too much rest might also cause issues. The Mavericks do have the home court and will be ready to go. Look for them to cover the spread and stay in it.

Final Celtics-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks: +3.5 (-110)