The Dallas Mavericks had an incredible 2023-24 run that ended with an NBA Finals runner-up finish. Two leaders at the forefront of the Mavs' attack are Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Irving was huge for Dallas in his first full season with the team; however, he suffered a hand injury in July that required surgery. Irving has now gotten an important update weeks later.

Fans were worried about how Irving's hand surgery would affect his return, but positive news on his activity has emerged, via an update from Marc Stein:

“A number of Mavericks are practicing together in Los Angeles this week and league sources tell my podcast partner @ChrisBHaynes and me that Kyrie Irving has been in attendance even though he is not yet cleared to play 5-on-5. Irving had surgery in July to repair a broken hand,” Stein wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Thankfully, Kyrie Irving's injury does not appear to be hampering his activity with the Mavs. Hopefully, he will continue to progress and have an efficient recovery.

When the Brooklyn Nets traded Irving to Dallas in 2023, fans and analysts questioned his fit alongside Luka Doncic. Yet, Irving has proven that he belongs.

In his first 20 games with the Mavs, Irving averaged 27.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds. One year later, Irving maintained similar production and helped the Mavs earn the fifth seed in the Western Conference playoff picture. He helped Dallas make a deep run and beat several foes. Once he returns fully healthy, he and his backcourt partner will be hard to stop.

Luka Doncic completes the Mavericks' offensive attack. The perennial MVP candidate will look to have another standout year as he and Irving try to get the Mavs back to the NBA Finals.

Mavericks possess another key player

In addition to Doncic and Irving, the Mavs possess the services of another key contributor. The Mavericks traded for former Golden State Warriors forward Klay Thompson in early July to bolster their two-way attack. Thompson won four championships with the Warriors and is considered one of the best shooters in NBA history.

Thompson had an underwhelming showing in the Dubs' 118-94 Play-In tournament loss to the Sacramento Kings. However, that does not overshadow his strong regular-season production. Thompson averaged 17.0 points and shot 38.7 percent on three-pointers in 2023-24. It will be interesting to see how he performs amid a major change in scenery.

All in all, Kyrie Irving's offseason injury update provides more excitement to fans as their Mavs continue to prepare for the upcoming campaign.