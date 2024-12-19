After not practicing on Tuesday or Wednesday, Luka Doncic, who is dealing with a left heel contusion, has been ruled out for Thursday's Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks game, per the NBA injury report. Kyrie Irving is also listed on the injury report with right shoulder soreness.

Irving did not practice on Tuesday but returned on Wednesday. The Mavs are certainly hopeful he will be available. The 32-year-old is averaging 23.9 points, 5.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game so far in the 2024-25 season.

Kyrie has also been incredibly efficient. The future Hall of Famer is shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 46.8 percent from beyond the arc. He has been able to find the bottom of the net on a consistent basis throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

Here is everything we know about Kyrie Irving's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Clippers.

Kyrie Irving's injury status vs. Clippers

Irving is currently listed as questionable on the NBA injury report. Doncic, as mentioned, has been ruled out. Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain) and Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) will not play either.

The Mavericks will enter play with a 17-9 record. Meanwhile, the Clippers are 15-12 overall so far this season. Dallas is tied for third in the Western Conference and Los Angeles is ninth in the West. The Clippers have managed to still play a fairly competitive brand of basketball despite Kawhi Leonard's injury absence and Paul George's offseason departure.

The Mavericks and Clippers will go head-to-head in Dallas on both Thursday and Saturday night. Both games will certainly prove to be a challenge for Dallas as they look to protect home court. Luka Doncic's injury absence on Thursday will only add to the challenge.

When it comes to the question of if Kyrie Irving is playing tonight vs. the Clippers, however, the answer is maybe.