The Dallas Mavericks recently picked up an impressive road win over the Golden State Warriors in which Luka Doncic went absolutely ballistic and Klay Thompson also exacted some revenge on his former team. The win pushed the Mavericks' record on the 2024-25 NBA season to an impressive 17-9, good for fourth place in the crowded Western Conference playoff picture.

However, recently, fans got somewhat of a concerning update regarding the injury status of Doncic and co-star Kyrie Irving regarding the team's practice on Tuesday, per Mike Curtis of the Dallas Morning News.

“Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic (left heel contusion) and Kyrie Irving (right shoulder soreness) did not practice today,” reported Curtis.

However, it wasn't all bad news for the Mavericks on Tuesday.

“Naji Marshall (illness) and Maxi Kleber (illness; fractured rib) returned to practice,” added Curtis.

Doncic recently missed several games with a wrist injury, a period in which the Mavericks were ironically able to vault themselves up the Western Conference standings despite his absence.

Irving has been mostly healthy this year, having only missed a couple of games so far with various minor ailments.

Overall, it doesn't appear that either of the stars' injuries that kept them out of practice on Tuesday will be of much concern moving forward.

Overall, it's been an impressive turnaround for the Mavericks so far this season. The team stumbled out of the gates, enduring some tough losses, including a particularly brutal defeat to the Utah Jazz. However, the team has since figured some things out, improving their defense and also helping Klay Thompson look more and more comfortable in his new threads.

In any case, the Mavericks will next take the floor on Thursday evening at home vs the Los Angeles Clippers. That game is slated to tip off at 8:30 PM ET from Dallas.