DALLAS — Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving both did not practice on Tuesday, however, Irving returned to practice on Wednesday. Doncic, though, remained out, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd told reporters Wednesday.

Irving was dealing with a shoulder concern but it appears likely that he will play given his practice status on Wednesday. Doncic's status is in question as he deals with a heel injury.

Luka has been forced to miss some time this season due to injuries. The Mavericks have found success despite Doncic's absence, though. Dallas holds a 5-1 record in games Doncic has not played in during the 2024-25 season. Nevertheless, the Mavs are obviously hopeful he will be available.

After all, Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA. The Mavs are 12-8 when Doncic has played up to this point.

The 25-year-old is currently averaging 28.9 points per game on 45.9 percent field goal and 35.5 percent three-point shooting. Doncic is also recording 8.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.1 steals per outing. Luka's defense has been questionable at times in the past, but he has taken a considerable step forward. Doncic is tied for second in steals as of this story's writing.

It goes beyond recording steals, however. Luka Doncic is playing especially hard on the defensive end of the floor, doing everything he can to stay in front of the player he is guarding. His effort has helped the Mavs come together as a unit on defense.

The Mavericks are set to host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Dallas is 17-9 this season, while Los Angeles is 15-12. The game projects to be competitive with the Western Conference rivals preparing to go head-to-head. Tip-off for the Clippers-Mavs game is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Luka Doncic's injury status ahead of Thursday night's game.