The Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets will go head-to-head to kick off the new year on January 1. The Wednesday affair projects to be competitive, as Dallas received two promising injury updates on Tuesday. Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, both of whom did not play in Monday's 110-100 defeat against the Sacramento Kings, are not listed on the NBA injury report.

Luka Doncic remains out due to his calf injury, while Naji Marshall will serve the third of a four-game suspension on Wednesday. Dante Exum is still recovering from wrist surgery as well, while Dereck Lively II is listed as questionable due to a left hip contusion.

Lively has not played in any of the Mavs' last three games. The Mavs have dropped three of their last four games overall, so they could certainly use the second-year center to return.

Of course, Irving and Thompson's expected returns to the rotation will prove to be pivotal. Kyrie did not play on Monday due to right shoulder soreness and Thompson was ruled out due to an illness. Barring any setbacks, it appears that both players will be available on Wednesday night.

The Mavericks have a challenge without question against the Rockets. Houston is currently in third place in the Western Conference with a 21-11 record. Dallas, meanwhile, is in fourth place with a 20-13 record. The Mavs have struggled in recent action but they are still certainly in the playoff conversation.

The Rockets have dropped two games in a row, though. However, they had previously earned wins in four consecutive contests. This is a Rockets team that is more than capable of bouncing back, especially on their home floor.

The Mavericks will enter the game with confidence, though. Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, assuming they do indeed return, will attempt to lead Dallas to a big win on the road. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM EST in Houston.