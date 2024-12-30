The Dallas Mavericks will play the Sacramento Kings on the road in a Monday night affair, but is Dereck Lively II playing? Lively did not play in the Mavericks' 126-122 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday or the Mavs' 98-89 victory against the Phoenix Suns on Friday due to a left hip contusion. So is Dereck Lively II playing tonight vs. the Kings?

Luka Doncic remains out due to a left hip contusion, while Naji Marshall is set to serve the second of a four-game suspension. Lively, meanwhile, is listed on the NBA injury report. Here is everything we know about Dereck Lively II's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Kings.

Dereck Lively II's injury status for Mavericks-Kings game

Lively is listed as questionable due to his aforementioned hip injury. He last played in the Mavs' 105-99 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas Day.

The Mavs have dropped two of their past three games overall. Doncic exited the Christmas Day game early with a calf injury and he is expected to miss at least one month. Luka's absence is obviously far from ideal, but the Mavericks are looking to stay afloat despite his absence.

Lively is one of the better young centers in the NBA. He has continued to take steps forward in his second season in the league. Dallas is a better team when Lively is on the floor.

The Mavericks will enter play on Monday night with a 20-12 record. The Kings, however, are just 13-19 overall in the 2024-25 campaign. Nevertheless, earning a win on the road is certainly never an easy task. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 PM EST in Sacramento.

As for the question of if Dereck Lively II is playing tonight vs. the Kings, the answer is maybe.