DALLAS — Klay Thompson has enjoyed some big games to begin his Dallas Mavericks career. He has also endured some forgettable performances, though. Thompson is still trying to find consistency with his new team. Thompson scored 19 points on 6-15 shooting from the field and 5-9 shooting from beyond the arc in the Mavs' 132-91 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. It was a strong game for Thompson, who made a bold prediction after the win.

“I don’t really care about how many shots I get, I just want to be as efficient as I possibly can… I’ll have some really big nights here in the future,” Thompson told reporters. “I can feel it.”

Thompson wants to be “efficient.” He has shot 39.7 percent from the field and 37 percent from deep to begin the 2024-25 campaign. As a career 45.2 percent shooter from the field and 41.2 percent shooter from three-point range, Thompson would like to see improvement.

Thompson's teammate Kyrie Irving is having an incredibly efficient season. Irving, who went 6-11 from the field and 4-5 from beyond the arc on Tuesday, is now shooting 54.5 percent on his field goal attempts and 53.8 percent on his three-point attempts. Thompson has been a fan of Kyrie's shooting ability for a long time.

“It's amazing, I mean, I played with Kyrie on USA Teams. I've faced him plenty of times, I've guarded him plenty of times… He's so amazing,” Thompson said on Tuesday. “His body control, his handle, his shot, he's really one of one. It's a blessing to be his two-guard… He's one of the best shooters I've ever played with. He's a three-point contest champion. He’s incredibly efficient, just look at his career numbers. It's ridiculous.”

Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving must lead Mavericks amid Luka Doncic's injury

The Mavs have needed Thompson and Irving throughout the 2024-25 season, and the two stars will be relied upon even more with recent news of Luka Doncic's injury. Shams Charania of ESPN reported on Thursday that Doncic, who suffered a wrist injury on Tuesday against the Pelicans, “is expected to miss time.”

It is uncertain how much time Doncic will miss. The Mavericks are obviously hopeful he can return sooner rather than later.

Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving will lead the way amid Luka Doncic's injury absence.