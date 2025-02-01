The Dallas Mavericks were defeated by the Detroit Pistons 117-102 on Friday night. Following the game, Kyrie Irving was asked about being snubbed from the 2024-25 NBA All-Star Game, as he was surprisingly not selected to the roster.

“Not really disappointment,” Irving said, via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News. “It's more or less just what it is… Just accepting it and moving forward.”

Kyrie Irving “moving forward” following NBA All-Star Game snub

Irving did not have too much to say about the matter. However, Mavs fans were upset after Irving was snubbed of an All-Star roster spot. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has also been vocal in his support of Irving. On Friday, Kidd reacted to the news of Irving not earning an All-Star selection.

“I was a little shocked he didn’t make it, but there’s a lot of talented people in the West that didn’t make it,” Kidd said, via Curtis. “Luka (Doncic) and Kai (Kyrie Irving) are All-Stars, no matter if they get in or not. You keep pushing forward. It’s unfortunate, but Kai’s numbers speak for themselves. There’s nothing he can do but continue to keep playing good basketball.”

In all reality, Irving probably should have made the All-Star team. He is averaging over 24 points and just under five assists and five rebounds per outing. Irving has helped keep the Mavs' record above .500 amid the team's plethora of injuries as well.

Kyrie and the Mavericks' primary focus is on winning games, though, something they did not accomplish on Friday night against the Pistons. Irving had another strong performance, however, as he led Dallas with 28 points while also recording six rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Kyrie Irving and the Mavs will attempt to bounce back on Sunday against the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Tip-off for Sunday's game is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST.