The 2024-25 NBA season is quickly approaching, and Mavericks fans have good reason to be excited. Not only is Dallas coming off of its first NBA Finals appearance in 13 years, but Luka Doncic is reportedly already in his own version of training camp, which could help him begin the season in good shape.

Doncic's conditioning has been a major point of concern in the past, especially to start each year. However, according to insider Marc Stein, Doncic has been putting the work in ahead of Mavericks training camp.

“I would say his training camp has already begun… He has been practicing with often, recently, with Ilirija, which is a team in Slovenia. His father, Saša, is the GM. It's a team mostly filled with young players, so it's kind of looked at as a developmental team, but Luka's been practicing with them a lot. He hasn't just been doing workouts, he’s been going through some full practice sessions already. And I think you've seen on social media that there have been some pictures of Luka in recent weeks, and he definitely looks like he's ready to go. So I think he's kind of gotten a little bit of a jump here on training camp.”

Luka Doncic leading Mavericks into 2024-25 NBA season

After leading the Mavericks to the NBA Finals for the first time since Dirk Nowitzki did it and upset the Miami Heat in 2011, there will be high expectations placed upon Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the current Mavericks. Last season, Dallas won 50 games in the regular season and defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves en route to the Finals, where they were flattened by the overpowering Boston Celtics.

The 50-win season and long postseason run were a surprise to many considering how poorly the end of the 2022-23 season went, but now that fans have seen what the team is capable of, the Mavericks will be under pressure to do much of the same.

During the postseason, but particularly at the end, Doncic struggled with a knee injury. While there was concern that Doncic would play through the injury and represent Slovenia during the summer, the national team did not qualify for the Olympics, giving Doncic some much-needed time off after a busy calendar year that began with the 2023 FIBA World Cup and ended with Olympic qualification.

The Mavericks' training camp will begin on Oct. 1. The team will open the regular season at home vs. Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul, and the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 24.