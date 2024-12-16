After Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks lost 4-1 to the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals, many questioned the superstar’s defensive effort throughout the best-of-7 series. Some considered him a defensive liability, and the Celtics targeted him for unfavorable matchups. However, Doncic appeared in the best shape of his career while on tour overseas during the offseason, and he looks even better now, especially against Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski.

In the Mavericks’ 144-133 win over the Warriors, Doncic’s defensive stop against Podziemski went viral. Then, he converted it into a bucket on the opposite end of the floor, granting the Mavs a 12-point lead (132-120) midway through the final frame.

Thompson drained one of his seven threes. Doncic never gave up on the play, pushing the ball up the floor as the Mavs had a 5-on-4 advantage to collect an assist off Klay’s three with Brandin Podziemski still in the backcourt. Doncic’s incredible triple-double (45 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds) marks a season-high in points and will be remembered as one of his signature performances of 2024-25.

The Mavericks and Warriors made NBA history for most threes (48) combined in a single game in Sunday’s matchup. Thompson shot 7-for-11 from deep and led the Mavs’ 21 threes, including Doncic’s 6-for-11, Quentin Grimes’ 4-for-8, and PJ Washington’s 2-for-4. Stephen Curry’s 7-for-13 en route to 26 points led the Warriors. Wiggins, who finished with a team-high 29 points, connected on 5-of-9 from deep, as the Warriors finished with 27 threes.

Klay Thompson hints at 4-point line after win vs. Warriors

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Klay Thompson didn’t receive the same Warriors fanfare compared to his first game as a visiting team member, but that didn’t stop him from having a phenomenal performance. Thompson finished with 29 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a pair of steals against his former team.

After the win, Thompson talked about the high 3-point shooting volume reaching a historic rate and suggested perhaps the NBA take things one step further by implementing a four-point line at some point, per Dallas Morning News’ Mike Curtis.

“That’s good because I saw what Charlotte & Chicago did [75 combined missed 3s], so it’s nice to counter that because a lot of fans think too many 3s are being attempted, so it was nice to show that shooting is still incredible in this league,” Thompson said. “I really believe as this game gets longer as far as years played, maybe there’ll be a four-point line one day.”

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will host the Clippers on Thursday.