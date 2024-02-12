Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving received important injury updates for the Mavericks' game on Monday against the Wizards.

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Dallas has won four games in a row and their new acquisitions, PJ Washington Jr. and Daniel Gafford, are already fitting in with the team. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have led the charge, but both players are still dealing with injury concerns.

Doncic and Irving have been able to play in recent action. So are Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs. the Wizards?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving injury statuses vs. Wizards

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both listed as probable for Monday's game. Doncic has a broken nose and Irving is recovering from a right thumb sprain. As mentioned earlier, though, the Mavericks stars have been able to battle through the injuries and play in Dallas' recent games.

Maxi Kleber is also listed as probable with a nasal fracture, while Dereck Lively II (nasal fracture) and Dante Exum (right knee soreness) have been ruled out.

The Mavericks are beginning to climb the standings in the Western Conference. Dallas most recently defeated the talented Oklahoma City Thunder in convincing fashion. Doncic dropped a truth bomb on what the Mavs can learn from that 146-111 victory.

“I think we're a good team,” Doncic said. “That's what we can learn.”

PJ Washington Jr. and Daniel Gafford performed well in the game. Both contributed on the offensive end of the floor, and their defensive efforts have also not gone unnoticed.

Luka was asked about their defensive potential at practice on Sunday.

“Both guys are very athletic,” Doncic said. “PJ can guard one through five… Gafford can guard one through five. They are both very athletic. We got bigger which is better for our defense, and offense obviously.”

The Mavs are putting the conference on notice. Dallas was already a contender, but their trade deadline moves surely caught the attention of the top teams in the conference.

Staying healthy will be of the utmost importance, however. As for the question of if Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are playing tonight vs. the Wizards, the answer is probably.